Police arrest Spokane Valley shooting suspect

by Matthew Kincanon

Suspect Sabrina M. Heaton Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A woman accused of shooting a man and in Spokane Valley in August has been arrested.

Spokane Valley Police arrested suspect Sabrina M. Heaton, 31, Saturday morning at around 12:10 a.m. They said she was found in a parking lot in the 13100 block of E. Sprague. A man called saying he was in a car with Heaton and had given their location to the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC).

Heaton was wanted for allegedly shooting a man in Spokane Valley and running away Thursday, Aug. 26. The man was left with life-threatening injuries.

As of Sept. 1, police said the man was in the hospital, but in stable condition.

Heaton is booked at Spokane County Jail and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Her bond is set at $1,000,000.

