Spokane Valley rock and gem shop re-purposes canceled event online

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — In lieu of their rock and gem show at the Spokane County Fairgrounds being canceled, Irv’s Jewelry, Rock and Gems is turning ‘lemons into lemonade’ and holding a 3-day virtual Rock and Gem sale.

They’ll have everything they planned on taking to the big Rock Show and more!

Purchasing and claiming begins Friday, Mar. 27th at 12am on the event page on Facebook in the discussion section.

Items will have the price and an item number. If you want the item, simply be the first to comment below the post with the word ‘SOLD’ and the item number.

Free items will be posted throughout the weekend too.

To claim the freebie, be the first to comment below the post with the word ‘MINE’ and the item number.

They will message you with payment and delivery or shipping options. If you have questions just send them a private message.