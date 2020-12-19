Spokane Valley restaurant issued warning, backpedals on earlier decision to reopen for indoor dining

SPOKANE VALLEY– The Liquor and Cannabis Board has issued a warning to a Spokane Valley restaurant with plans to reopen for indoor dining after Christmas, prompting the restaurant to reverse course despite its earlier decision.

The owners of Stormin’ Normans say they were visited by the LCB on Friday, during which the board issued a warning and, according to restaurant owners, “essentially” threatened to revoke their liquor license permanently.

In response, Stormin’ Normans will no longer reopen the restaurant for indoor seating on December 26, but owners say they will continue to serve guests on the patio and through take-out.

“As we have stated since the beginning of this whole ordeal, we are doing this for our employees and their financial needs, but if we get shut down, that won’t help them at all,” the owners said in a statement.

Stormin’ Normans is one of two Spokane Valley bars that has threatened to reopen, despite statewide restrictions.

The Black Diamond Bar is currently under investigation by the State Liquor and Cannabis Board for reopening its doors twice in defiance of the governor’s orders.

“We have never doubted or negated the seriousness of Covid, we just dispute the fact that restaurants are the ones perpetuating it,” the owners of Stormin’ Normans said. “We do still believe that our industry is being unjustly targeted in this entire situation.”

Until they are allowed to fully reopen, the restaurant will donate 12% of sales to employees. Owners say they are seeking legal counsel on their options moving forward.

