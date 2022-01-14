Spokane Valley Rep’s bill would allow DOT to hire back workers who have had COVID

by Melissa Luck

Plowie McPlow Plow Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.–Citing common sense and safety, Spokane Valley Rep. Bob McCaslin introduced a bill in the legislature that would allow the Washington State Department of Transportation to hire back workers who have had COVID, but who left over the state vaccine mandate.

WSDOT said it lost nearly 6-percent of its workforce over the vaccine mandate.

House Bill 1963 would allow WSDOT “to either hire or rehire maintenance and preservation employees that have acquired immunities to COVID-19.”

“I think a man or woman sitting alone in their snow plow truck, who has already had COVID-19 poses little to no risk to anyone else in WSDOT or the general public,” McCaslin said. “We should allow these individuals to get back to the career’s [sic] they trained for and love.”

The bill has an emergency clause and would go into effect immediately if passed by the legislature and signed by the governor.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees in August 2021. The deadline to get the shot or an exemption was Oct. 18.

RELATED: Kittitas County leaders: WSDOT refused help clearing roads over vaccine status; WSDOT says there’s more to the story

RELATED: WSDOT loses 402 employees over vaccine mandate

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.