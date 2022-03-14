Spokane Valley receives $3M for improvements to Barker Road corridor

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley is making some big improvements to a much-used local road.

The city of Spokane Valley received $3 million in community funding to make Barker Road safer and more efficient. The city plans to widen and reconstruct most of the road, creating more lanes and installing roundabouts at several intersections.

“This funding is critical to improving traffic and safety conditions in this important corridor,” said Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley. “And we couldn’t be more thankful to Senator Patty Murray for this congressionally directed spending.”

The construction plans come after increasing traffic congestion on Barker Road in recent years. North Barker Road is heavily used by commercial vehicles transporting goods between Idaho, Canada and the greater Pacific Northwest. Additionally, Liberty Lake and Spokane County residents are also adding to traffic.

The city has been planning for several years to improve the capacity of Barker Road and will build the proposed improvements as funding is obtained.

