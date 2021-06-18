Spokane Valley pools to open in a limited capacity this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane Valley pools will open this summer, but will operate in a limited capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines and limited staff.
The city owns and operates three seasonal outdoor pools and contracts with the Spokane Valley YMCA to operate and maintain them.
For the 2021 season, pools will operate on a two-week rotating schedule. Pre-registration will be required either online or by phone for all swim programs, including lessons, swim team, open swim, lap swim, water exercise and free drowning prevention courses.
Reservations will be available one week prior to the start of the season and swim lesson registration will begin two weeks prior to the session.
Pool schedules can be found below:
Park Road Pool (schedule)
906 N. Park Road
509-720-5380
June 19 – June 26 (Open swim)
July 26 – August 7 (Open Swim, swim lessons, lap sim, swim team)
Terrace View Pool with Lazy River (schedule)
Phone: 509-720-5370
July 12 – 24 (Open swim, swim lessons, water exercise, swim team)
August 23 – September 4 (Open swim and swim lessons)
Valley Mission Pool (schedule)
Phone: 509-720-5360
June 28 – July 10 (Open swim, swim lessons, lap swim)
August 9 – 21 (Open swim, swim lessons, lap swim, swim team)
For more information, click here.
