Missing 2-year-old boy found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A missing 2-year-old boy has been found safe, shortly after an AMBER Alert informed people of his disappearance.

Spokane Police say the boy, Roman Hagler, was in a Chevy Suburban in a parking lot when a random person hopped in and took off with the boy inside. Police issued an alert with the car’s description, and safely found the boy not long after.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

