Spokane Valley police searching for man accused of assaulting mother

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man believed to have assaulted his 70-year-old mother at a home in Spokane Valley Friday morning.

Police have identified the suspect as 56-year-old Edward M. Leavens. He hasn’t been found, but is known to frequent the businesses and parking lots in the area of Sprague and Farr.

The victim’s other son found her covered in blood and beaten around 3:35 a.m. First responders treated the woman and took her to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe Leavens walked away from the home. Investigators are concerned for his safety due to his history with alcohol abuse and mental health struggles.

Leavens is described as being 6’ tall, 200-250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen without a shirt and wearing gray shorts. Anyone who sees him is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story.