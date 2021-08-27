Spokane Valley Police identify woman accused of shooting man, leaving him with life-threatening injuries

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police are hoping you can help them find the woman accused of shooting a man and running away.

Police are looking for suspect Sabrina M. Heaton, 31, who they said is considered to be armed and dangerous.

It started when deputies got a call around 6:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting on the 4200 block of North Best in Spokane Valley. When investigators got to the scene they found a man who had been shot. They gave him medical aid until Spokane Valley Fire and AMR personnel arrived and took over.

They are also looking for a second woman who was with Heaton, but she has not been identified yet.

Detectives said the man was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. He is in serious, but stable condition.

After talking to people who saw the shooting, deputies said they don’t think it was random.

Police said Heaton was last seen driving a black Volkswagen convertible with no license plates and a temporary tag in the rear window.

Major crimes detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10113926.

