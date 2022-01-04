Spokane Valley Police search for man whose passenger rammed into a cruiser, ran away

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– Spokane Valley Police are looking for a man accused of running away from them during an investigation.

Officers said it started at about 2:05 a.m. Tuesday when investigators got a call about a suspicious car in their neighborhood. The caller said a car they’ve never seen was parked outside of their neighbor’s house and a man kept getting in and out of it. The caller said a man they didn’t recognize was also rummaging through it.

Two deputies responded and said when they pulled up, Dillon Chicklinsky, 30, turned the car on and drove past both of their marked cruisers. Chicklinsky lost control of the car and slid into the rear of a parked Chevy truck, deputies said. He then got out of the car and ran away, investigators said.

All of a sudden the car Chicklinsky had been in started backing up. Heather Fields, 30, had hopped over from the passenger’s seat of the car and into the driver’s side, deputies said. They said Fields was trying to drive away and crashed into the driver’s side of one of the deputy’s cruisers. The cruiser door was wide open and the sheriff’s office said this caused extensive damage.

Fileds kept trying to drive away but got stuck when she crashed into a business’s chain-link fence. Investigators said she jumped out of the car, onto its hood and over a six-foot fence.

A check of the VIN showed the car had been reported stolen on December 30, 2021.

Eventually, deputies said they were able to find Fields hiding behind a dumpster. She was taken into custody without further incident, deputies said. She faces charges of possession of a stolen motor, malicious mischief, hit-and-run and obstructing.

Investigators said they are still looking for Chicklinsky.

