Spokane Valley Police: Nobody hit in parking lot shooting, SUV shot several times

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The Spokane Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting at a parking lot where an SUV was hit several times.

Investigators said they don’t think anybody was shot at this time.

It started around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a caller reported hearing gunshots. A few minutes later, another caller said a full-sized SUV looked like it had been shot several times in a parking lot on the 2100 block of North Pines Road.

Deputies said when they got to the scene they talked to four people. Investigators said they did not find anyone who had been shot.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said because of the nature of the shooting Major Crimes Detectives were called in to help investigate.

Investigators said they don’t think the shooting was random and they aren’t sure what led up to it. They’re asking anyone with information to help investigators by calling Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10011928.

