Spokane Valley Police: Man threatened to kill deputies during hours-long standoff

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– A man deputies say threatened to kill them multiple times during a standoff is in jail.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said it started Tuesday morning when they got a report about a man intentionally driving through a gate at Kaiser Trentwood. Deputies found the car and followed it to a home in Spokane Valley. The driver, Joseph A. B. Muhammad, 55, pulled into the driveway and then went inside of a shed that was located on the property.

Deputies say when they got to the shed and tried to talk to Muhammad he slammed the door in their faces. Deputies say the situation escalated quickly from there. Investigators say Muhammad yelled something to the effect that if deputies wanted a fight to the death, let’s do this and “I am going to kill you.”

Since the situation became a barricaded suspect case, deputies got a search warrant. The SWAT team and negotiators were requested, along with the assistance of the rescue task force and a UAV.

Once teams were in place and investigators were able to get a search warrant, negotiators tried to talk Muhammad into coming out peacefully. Muhammad did not listen to them and even called local news to say he would kill deputies if they tried to get into the shed, the police department says.

Deputies say during the hours-long standoff, Muhammad refused to cooperate. He even held a knife up to the window at one point and continues to threaten deputies, investigators say.

Finally, at around 3 p.m., OC gas was deployed into the shed. Deputies say Muhammad then got out of the building and was taken into custody. Once he was medically cleared he was taken to the Spokane County Jail. The Spokane Valley Police Department says he kept threatening law enforcement officers while he was taken to jail.

He faces several charges, including Burglary 2nd Degree, Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree, and two counts of Intimidating a Public Servant.

