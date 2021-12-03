Spokane Valley police investigate shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Valley Police Department says a man shot another man at a home Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The man accused of shooting him is detained. Investigators said he admitted to firing the handgun.

Investigators said they are getting mixed information about what happened. Deputies will continue working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Deputies said the investigation has Boone east of Baker closed. Drivers are asked to him another route.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

