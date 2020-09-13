Spokane Valley Partners to launch mobile food bank

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley and social services agency Spokane Valley Partners have teamed up to launch weekly mobile food distributions.

Spokane Valley Partners was awarded $237,000 in CARES Act funding to help families overcome food insecurity.

The agency bought bulk non-perishable foods and trucks to allow large-scale food distribution.

“These are uncertain times for everyone, but for families facing hunger, remote learning and job disruptions present an even greater threat,” said Spokane Valley Partners CEO, Cal Coblentz. “Thousands are turning to Spokane Valley Partners for much-needed support. We are grateful for our strong partnership with the City of Spokane Valley to assist neighbors in need.”

Twice a week, mobile food banks will distribute pre-packaged food boxes with all kinds of non-perishables and fresh foods. No appointment or documentation is required, just show up and grab a box.

The mobile food bank’s schedule is as follows:

CHAS Valley Clinic, 15812 E Indiana Ave; 1 p.m.–3 p.m. (every Monday through October 12)

Country Store, 14705 E Sprague Ave, 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. (every Friday through October 16)

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.