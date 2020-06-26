Spokane Valley Parks and Rec announces potential plans for summer aquatics

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation announced potential plans for the summer aquatics program on Friday.

Those plans hinge on when Spokane County can enter phase 3 of the governor’s Safe Start plan, which is when pools are allowed to reopen.

Right now, Parks and Rec. is preparing for a 4-week, 6-week, or 8-week season, all of which would end in late August.

Each option would operate within the 2020 budget without requiring additional funds, it reads in a release.

Regardless of when pools reopen, Parks and Rec. says they will all operate a little differently. In order to comply with Washington State Department of Health and CDC guidelines, some poll features will be closed. That includes the lazy river at the Terrace View Pool and the slide at Park Road Pool.

Swim lessons will be canceled at all locations, it reads in the release, and swim sessions will be shortened to 1.5 hours, down from the usual 4.5 hours allowed.

All aquatics areas will also be required to screen swimmers before entering the pool.

Parks and Rec. says staff ordinarily assigned to swim lessons will instead be responsible for screening and enforcing social distancing, among other duties.

