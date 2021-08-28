Spokane Valley offering grants to events, activities that help boost economy

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– Events and activities in Spokane Valley looking for a helping hand can apply for a grant from the city.

City leaders said they were accepting applications from nonprofits and public agencies to fund events and marketing activities next year that promote tourism, and boost the local economy. They are accepting proposals for activities that bring visitors from out of the area.

Here’s what funding is available for:

Tourism marketing.

Marketing and operations of special events and festivals.

Operations and capital expenditures for tourism-related facilities owned or operated by a municipality or public facilities district.

The operation (but not capital expenditures) of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by non-profit organizations.

Applications and supporting documents need to be received by the city no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

The funds for the tourism awards come from the city’s lodging tax.

What other people are reading:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.