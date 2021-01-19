Spokane Valley murder suspect arrested

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: SCSO

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The suspect in a Spokane Valley murder has been booked into jail after weeks on the run.

Joseph M. Gray, 28, was booked into the Spokane County Jail at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday on charges of first-degree aggravated murder and first-degree robbery.

Gray is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Christopher Smith near Park Rd. in late December. A second suspect, 30-year-old Krystal M. Johnson, was arrested last Wednesday.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office believes Gray, Johnson and Smith got into some type of argument before shots were fire.

Smith was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

RELATED: Suspect in Spokane Valley murder at large, considered armed and dangerous

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.