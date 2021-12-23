Spokane Valley murder suspect arrested for October shooting

Suspect Kayla Holden Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The suspect in a Spokane Valley murder has been arrested after months on the run.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said Kayla J. Holden, 29, was arrested Tuesday night.

Holden is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Allyson Davis on October 11.

Detectives believe Holden and 42-year-old Jerome J. Lee Jr approached Davis and another man asking for a ride. There was some type of altercation and Davis was shot.

She was taken to the hospital but later died.

Officers arrested Lee Jr. three days after the shooting and developed probable cause to arrest Holden.

An anonymous tip sent to Crime Stoppers of the Northwest helped police find Holden.

Holden faces first-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges, Her bond is set at $1,000,000.

