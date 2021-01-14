Spokane Valley man wakes up to tree in his bedroom, escapes without a scratch

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Valley man said he is lucky to be alive after a tree crashed into his bedroom during Wednesday’s windstorm.

Bill Oliver told 4 News Now he walked away without a scratch and did not expect a tree to be his new alarm clock.

“I was just laying in there thinking and kind of dozing off and crash!” Oliver said.

He opened his eyes and instead of looking at the ceiling, he saw a tree trunk.

“Everything came crashing around me,” Oliver said. “I had to throw some sheet rock and some insulation off me. Just try to get a channel big enough out of there to where I can get out of the bed.”

His strength came from the people he cares about the most.

“I have family, kids and grandkids and it would’ve been tough to leave,” Oliver said.

He tried to get out of bed for about 10 minutes. At the same time, the fire department and his neighbor of almost 50 years — Larry Wendel — started banging on the front door.

Oliver made it to the door, shaken up, but alive. He said he is lucky to have neighbors like Wendel, and someone else watching over him.

“Only by the grace of God that I came out of there. So I… yes, very fortunate,” Oliver said.

