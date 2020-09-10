Spokane Valley man pleads guilty to child rape, could spend life in prison

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley man has pleaded guilty to raping a child.

Brandon Torres could now spend the rest of his life in prison.

The victim was just three years old at the time and lived in a home with Torres. Another child witnessed the rape and the girl was taken to the hospital.

According to court documents, doctors did not find any injuries and evidence in a sexual assault kit that sat untested for five years, until laws changed which required testing of old kids.

Seven years later, Torres’ DNA was found in the child’s underwear. The 36-year-old reached a deal with prosecutors, who are recommending a sentence of 78 months to life in prison.

He will be required to register as a sex offender and have no contact with his victim and two other minors for life.

Torres will be sentenced on October 27.

