Spokane Valley man killed after being hit by two cars on Sullivan

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed after being struck by two cars while attempting to cross Sullivan on Wednesday night.

While trying to cross the 900 block of N. Sullivan at around 10 p.m., a man reported to be in his 50s was struck by an SUV before being hit again by another car. Spokane Valley Police said he reportedly did not use a crosswalk and was crossing in the middle of the roadway.

Police said he went over the center divider and walked into the southbound lanes of traffic, where he was hit by a Toyota Highlander. This propelled him into the middle lane where he was struck again by a Toyota Prius.

Both drivers were cooperative and said they didn’t notice the man in the roadway and didn’t have enough time to avoid hitting him.

Deputies and Spokane Valley Fire tried to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators said they would like to talk to witnesses who haven’t provided a statement yet, and are asked to call Corporal Todd Miller at 509-477-3195.

This is a developing story.

