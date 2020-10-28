Spokane Valley man finally sentenced for raping child 7 years ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A judge sentenced a Spokane Valley man to between eight and a half years to life in prison on Tuesday for raping a 3-year-old girl he shared a home with.

The rape happened in 2013 at a Spokane Valley park.

Another child saw it happen and reported it. The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital but doctors couldn’t find evidence of rape. A sexual assault kit was collected, however the detective on the case never submitted it for testing.

That kit sat in evidence for five years, until Washington state laws changed, requiring law enforcement to submit untested kits.

Brandon Lee Torres’ DNA was found in the child’s underwear. He was arrested last February. During Tuesday’s sentencing, Judge Toney Hazel called the crime ‘despicable.’

“She was raised to trust you, right? Your actions are despicable. I don’t know what else to say,” said Hazel. “Justice would not have been served I think, had that not been a change in that law. You would have gotten away with it.”

The boy who witnessed the sexual assault also lived with Torres and says he was raped in 2005. As part of the plea deal, he was allowed to make a victim impact statement during Tuesday’s sentencing.

The court also heard from the parents of a third alleged victim, who say their daughter came forward after 4 News Now’s coverage of the case.

