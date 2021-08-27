Spokane Valley makes list of hottest U.S. housing markets

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — It seems like the secret is out: living in the Inland Northwest is great.

That’s probably how Spokane Valley landed on Realtor.com’s list of ‘hottest zip codes of 2021.’ The website places the 99206 zip code at number 46. Henrico, Virginia; Louisville, Kentucky; Uniontown, Ohio; and Concord, California rank lower on the list.

The way the website was able to pinpoint the local hotspot was by using an algorithm that looked at market demand and the pace of the market. It measured that information by looking at how many people looked at property on its website and how long listings lasted. The listing data comes from January to June of this year.

We know the Spokane area as a whole has seen an uptick in people moving here. However, Realtor.com only used one zip code per metropolitan area to make its list and 99206 was it.

Half of the renters in Spokane County want to buy a house, but they can’t find one, said Darin Watkins, government affairs director for the Spokane Association of Realtors earlier this month.

He said Spokane County was at its lowest inventory of homes in history. Realtor.com’s list shows that homebuyers are packing up and leaving city life for more affordable suburbs.

