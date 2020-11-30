Spokane Valley Library suspends curbside service due to COVID-19 exposure

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Curbside service at the Spokane Valley Library has temporarily suspended after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spokane County Library District says the employee received a positive test on Friday, November 27, and is currently isolating. Their last shift was Tuesday, November 17 — library employees strictly follow health guidance like PPE, health checks, social distancing and disinfecting, but any employees who may have been exposed to them are also being asked to self-isolate.

The Valley Library is expected to reopen for curbside service at noon on Thursday.

