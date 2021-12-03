Spokane Valley house fire prompts firefighters to warn of increased fire risk during holiday season
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — No one was hurt in a house fire on S Warren Rd early Friday morning.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, crews responded to the fire near Evergreen Middle School just after 4 a.m.
A caller reported the house next door was on fire, and the people living inside the home were all safely outside.
A total of six engines, two ladder trucks and three command cars were dispatched and were able to quickly knock down the fire.
