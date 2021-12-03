Spokane Valley house fire prompts firefighters to warn of increased fire risk during holiday season

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — No one was hurt in a house fire on S Warren Rd early Friday morning.

According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, crews responded to the fire near Evergreen Middle School just after 4 a.m.

A caller reported the house next door was on fire, and the people living inside the home were all safely outside.

A total of six engines, two ladder trucks and three command cars were dispatched and were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire but urged people to follow these fire safety guidelines when decorating for the holidays:

Flickering lights and winter greens present fire risks that can quickly turn this festive time of year into a devastating one

Use GFIs or protected cords for holiday lighting

Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections

Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights

