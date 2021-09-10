Spokane Valley firefighters to remember, honor those who died on 9/11

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — September 11, 2001 — it’s a day that we will never forget.

Especially the first responders in our own communities who were hit hard by that tragic day 20 years ago.

In the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) Administration building entryway is a 1,200-pound column from one of the Twin Towers that collapsed on September 11, 2001.

The column serves as a daily memorial to the sacrifices made by so many on 9/11/2001.

The column, number M009c, was given to SVFD by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and installed in 2011.

The collapse of the buildings left the site devastated, with ruins towering roughly 17 stories and spread beyond the 16-acre site.

Thousands of volunteers came to Ground Zero to help with the rescue, recovery, and clean-up efforts, and on May 30, 2002, the last of piece of the World Trade Center steel was ceremonially removed.

Join Spokane Valley Fire Department this Saturday, September 11, 20 years later, as they remember.

It starts at 6:45am with SVFD Deputy Chief Frank Soto delivering remarks.

At 6:59am PST, the time that the South Tower fell, there will be a bell ceremony led by Captain Tag Baugh.

Bells will ring throughout all Spokane Valley fire stations.

Following the bell ceremony, a one minute moment of silence.

The ceremony will take place at the Spokane Valley Fire Department Admin. Building at 2120 N Wilbur Rd in Spokane Valley.

