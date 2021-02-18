Spokane Valley firefighters called to two house fires in 10 minutes

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department was called to two house fires just minutes apart early Thursday morning.

The first fire was at an abandoned house near Main and Houk; neighbors called the fire department when they saw smoke coming from the roof.

Crews arrived at 12:32 a.m.

The fire was quickly spreading into the attic, and crews worked to put out the flames quickly after learning of possible electrical concerns in the house. Once it was put out, the fire department called in an electric company and board up service to close up the house.

According to officials, the fire began underneath the front porch.

Crews were called to another fire just 10 minutes later at a house near Fourth and Trudy, where a neighbor helped get residents out of the home. The fire was quickly put out, and one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation

Officials say the fire was caused by a propane-fueled heater placed too close to flammable items. The house also had no working smoke detectors.

