Spokane Valley firefighters battle fire at Gobers Sewer and Septic

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The Spokane Valley Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down and pay attention while crews work.

The message came from firefighters Thursday as they were working on a commercial fire at Gobers Sewer and Septic on Trent and Lockwood. Because of the size of the building and the need for manpower, Spokane Valley Fire said it upgraded to a second alarm. Crews said at about 9 p.m. they were able to get the fire out.

However, there was a crash out front of where the fire was. So, crews were working on both the fire and the crash.

One garage bay is heavily damaged. As of Thursday night, the Spokane Valley Fire Department has not said what caused the fire. The fire investigator will be on the scene for the next hour to determine how it started.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story.

@SpokaneValleyFD crews are on scene of a commercial fire @ Trent & Lockwood.The fire is knocked down BUT, a car collision occurred in front of the fire location. Fire crews are asking drivers to #slowdown & #PayAttention as crews are involved with both incidents. avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MGlPbkMK8C — Bryan Collins (@SVFDFireChief) November 5, 2021

