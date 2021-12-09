Firefighter injured trying to save Otis Orchards home from burning

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A firefighter was injured trying to save an unoccupied home from burning Wednesday night.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the fire around 10 p.m. near E Crestwood Lane and N Ryley Lane in Otis Orchards.

Crews tried to knock down the flames with a hose line, but ran out of water.

The Newman Lake and Hauser Lake Fire Departments each supplied a water tender to help provide water for the fire. But because of the size of the fire and the water supply issues, the majority of the home was completely destroyed.

SVFD said one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

