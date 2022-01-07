Spokane Valley Fire to pilot program for youth helmet safety

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department received a grant to help further their goal in making the SVFD Fire District safe for kids.

The department received a grant from the East Region EMS and Trauma Care Council. SVFD plans to turn this grant into a program that provides school-age children with a multi-sport helmet for those who do not already have one.

SVFD’s pilot program includes the fitting and delivery of youth helmets, as well as partnering with local school districts (Central, East and West Valley). Other partners of the program include MultiCare Valley Hospital, Providence Medical and Safe Kids Spokane, a bicycle sports equipment shop identifying high-risk youth in need of helmets.

“Our goal is to reduce the risk of head injuries and fatalities with the helmet safety pilot program,” said Community Risk Reduction Specialist Caroline Kusher.

Youth and their families will be trained on the proper use, maintenance, and fitting of helmets. Helmet coupons will be issued for redemption at monthly helmet fittings scheduled every month starting late spring.

SVFD will hand out special invitation helmet cards at educational and special events, or when a child is seen riding without a helmet.

