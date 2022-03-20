Spokane Valley Fire responds to internal electrical house fire

by Will Wixey

Spokane Valley Fire Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An internal electrical fire in a Spokane Valley home was quickly handled by Spokane Valley Fire crews.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department originally responded to an electrical issue with no active smoke or fire reported. Residents in a trailer home at 6609 East 8th Ave said they had awoken to snapping and popping sounds in their walls.

Upon arrival, SVFD crews reported seeing active smoke, sparks, and arcing coming from the structure. Fire crews entered the home, reported it was full of smoke, and located a fire in the back hallway of the structure.

The fire was where electrical power enters from supply lines at the electrical panel. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and shut off power to the home. Crews also broke windows to ventilate the smoke from the structure.

All occupants had exited the structure beforehand and there were no injuries. The SVFD reminds residents that electrical type fires can be unpredictable, so calling early is the best option.

