Spokane Valley Fire rescues dog from Spokane River, reunites with owner

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles











SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire’s rescue team pulled a dog from the Spokane River at Plante’s Ferry Park and reunited her with her owner.

The Fire Department says the pup in question, Nara, fell down the face of a large rock while playing with another dog at the park, splashing into a very cold Spokane River. She was able to climb onto a small ledge but couldn’t make it all the way up the rock.

Nara’s owner called 911 and the Swift Water Rescue Team quickly arrived, donned their drysuits and went into the river. Responders got Nara out of the water and reunited with her owner. Officials say she had no injuries.

The Fire Department wants to remind people that if your pet falls into a river or through the ice on a lake, do not go after them—call 911 and give rescuers directions to your furry companion.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.