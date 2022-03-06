Spokane Valley Fire quickly extinguishes shop fire

by Will Wixey

Spokane Valley Fire Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to, and quickly extinguished a shop fire Sunday morning.

SVFD units responded to a report of a structure fire on 15th Ave in Spokane Valley. A total of 11 apparatus and support vehicles responded.



Fire crews saw smoke coming from a structure behind the garage of the residence. Units quickly sized the structure and began extinguishing the flames with a fire hose. There were no injuries reported.

Damage to the shop was confined to the original structure. A resident told SVFD that a wood stove caused the fire.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department reminds residents to regularly check and maintain wood stoves for proper function and safety.

READ: Spokane Valley Fire holds fundraiser ahead of LLS Firefighter Stairclimb

READ: 13-year-old boy killed in car/pedestrian crash near Colville

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.