Spokane Valley Fire hosts Facebook Live series for kids, featuring ‘The Fire Science Guy’

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Spokane Valley Fire Dept.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The extension of Washington’s stay home order through the beginning of May means many parents won’t get to escape the homeschooling process anytime soon.

Fortunately, a local firefighter and his trained companion want to help.

Spokane Valley Firefighter Rick Freier, also known as “The Fire Science Guy,” is hosting a five-part Facebook live series to show kids just how cool science really is.

In the series, Freier will talk about thermal dynamics, fire behavior, and chemistry- with the help of his partner Mako, an accelerant detection canine.

“The goal of the class will be to show how exciting science can be and how it can be used in a career,” it reads in a release by the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The first course aired Friday. If you missed it, don’t worry! There are four more where that came from:

Friday, April 10: What is fuel?

Friday, April 17: What is heat?

Friday, April 24: Why does fire need Oxygen? What is heat?

Friday, May 1: Living with fire.

Each course airs at 10 a.m. You can find them HERE.

RELATED: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.