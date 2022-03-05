Spokane Valley Fire holds fundraiser ahead of LLS Firefighter Stairclimb

by Will Wixey

Credit: Spokane Valley Fire Firefighter Local 876

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department invites the public to donate to a good cause.

Spokane Valley Firefighters are currently at Snow Eater Brewing Company in Liberty Lake, collecting donations for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. They will be there in-person until about 4 p.m. Saturday

The fundraiser is actually part of a bigger promotion, called the LLS Firefighter Stairclimb.

The 31st annual LLS Firefighter Stairclimb takes place on March 13 and features 2,000 career, volunteer, or retired firefighters who will climb up the Columbia Center in Seattle. They will do so in full turnout gear, which adds an extra 60 pounds!

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can do so here. The SVFD is 68% of the way towards its $5,000 goal.

READ: Spokane Valley Fire Department swears in new fire chief

READ: Spokane Valley Fire Department puts out fire at business on Sharpe

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.