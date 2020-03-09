Spokane Valley Fire Dept. urges alarms, sprinklers after weekend of fire calls

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After several fires and alarm calls over the weekend, the Spokane Valley Fire Department is urging residents to have home inspections and to make sure that carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors and sprinklers are all functional.

Monday morning, fire personnel battled a fire at Longhorn Barbeque on Argonne.

RELATED: Longhorn BBQ restaurant damaged in early morning fire

The Fire Department says the flames started when someone was trying to cook something behind the building, but soon climbed up the exterior into the attic. Luckily, sprinklers in the attic helped put out the flames.

“We are seeing an increase in these types of fires in the area,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal, Greg Rogers. “We ask citizens if they see any illegal burning activity that they call and report it. As we go into warmer months, we want to make sure we keep our community safe from the dangers illegal burning can quickly cause.”

Additionally, fire crews responded to a cooking fire Sunday at Vaqueros Restaurant on Indiana. According to the Fire Department, sprinklers also helped put those flames down, as well.

“Sprinkler Systems save lives and money,” said Spokane Valley Fire Assistant Fire Marshal, Brett Anderson. “We are seeing a dramatic difference in the amount of damage a building and property sustains where there are sprinkler systems in place versus buildings where they are not.”

Lastly, the Fire Department received a carbon monoxide call on Monday, where an older woman explained that her alarm was going off. First responders used an air monitor, which showed a reading of 36 ppm—where 70 ppm is a dangerous level—and were able to evacuate the house and call in Avista crews.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries in any of the incidents.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department is saying that thanks to all of the functioning equipment, no lives were lost, and no injuries were reported. Because of this, they urge homeowners to make sure their alarms work.

They say that two-thirds of fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke detectors, and that they should be installed on all floors of your house. Detectors over 10 years old, they say, should be replaced.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.