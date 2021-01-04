Spokane Valley Fire Dept. to hold ice rescue training on Newman Lake

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department will conduct ice rescue training on Newman Lake later this week.

The department holds the annual trainings for crews stationed near Shelley and Liberty Lake, as well as for members of the Swift Water Rescue Team.

The sessions will be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

An example of the trainings can be seen in our Air 4 Adventure below.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.