Spokane Valley Fire Department will hold opening ceremony for new facility Tuesday

by Will Wixey

Spokane Valley Fire Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility.

SVPD is opening its Facilities and Maintenance Shop at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. SVPD Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr. is inviting the public to attend the grand opening.

“For SVFD, this is momentous, fulfilling one of the capital and strategic plan goals of having a facility that can manage the size and numbers of our apparatus,” said SVFD Fire Chief, Frank Soto. “With the ever-growing community and its subsequent public safety needs, the new facility will help us be able to keep up with the service needs of our communities, the service needs of our apparatus, and accommodate our Ladder trucks that do not fit into our current maintenance facility.”

Chief Soto, SVFD Fire Commissioner Chair Patrick Burch, Spokane Valley Fire Local 876 President Shawn Pichette, and Lead Mechanic Josh Evans will say a few words relating to the importance of this new facility. Afterward, the ceremonial groundbreaking will occur.

The new facility is at 18705 E. Garland or the Northeast Corner of E. Garland and N. Barker Road.

