Spokane Valley Fire Department puts out fire at business on Sharpe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The Spokane Valley Fire Department is investigating a fire that burned a business on Sharpe Avenue.

Firefighters said they got a call about the fire at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the 5300 block of East Sharp Avenue.

Crews said there was nobody inside at the time of the fire. Property owners told the fire department the business was being remodeled.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

