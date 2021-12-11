Spokane Valley Fire Department has new way to alert people to fires in their area

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The Spokane Valley Fire Department has a new way to let people know there’s a fire in their area.

It’s now using the Ring Neighborhood feature on the Ring app to send alerts straight to phones. The fire department said the program will be used to educate people on how to prevent similar fires from happening in their own homes.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a Ring device, you can still join. The Neighbors App by Ring is free. You can also use the Neighborhoods feature on the Ring app.

Here’s how you can turn on alerts once you have the app downloaded.

