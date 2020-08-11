Spokane Valley fire crews battle flames in Dishman Hills

Fire crews responded to a brush fire in the Dishman Hills area near Appleway and Vista on Monday night.

When fire crews arrived, the fire was burning an area about 100 feet by 100 feet, but quickly tripled in size. Because there are no access roads in the area, crews had a hard time getting to the fire. Officials on scene say those crews had to hike up deer trails in order to get to a place where they could fight the flames.

By about 11:00 PM on Monday night, firefighters had the fire about 70% contained. No homes are in the immediate fire, so evacuations were not put in place.

Spokane County is currently under a burn ban, so firefighters want to remind people to be extra careful, especially because of the dry and windy conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.