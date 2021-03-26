Spokane Valley deputy finds runaway child, helps him celebrate birthday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles







SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley deputy helped a runaway boy who had been found waiting outside in the rain for several hours Monday morning, buying him a birthday cake and getting him a medical evaluation.

Employees at the Spokane Valley Walmart on Sprague called police to report a boy, around 13-year-old, had been waiting outside in the cold for several hours. Employees tried to help him, but the boy said he was waiting for his parents to come pick him up from Seattle.

A deputy arrived and talked with the boy, initially suspecting the child was abandoned, but computer searches were unable to find anything based on the information he was giving.

The boy mentioned that he was very cold and had missed his birthday.

The deputy took the boy to MultiCare Valley Hospital for a medical evaluation, but made a quick pit stop to pick up a birthday cake for the kid.

Several other deputies drove by in their patrol cars with their emergency lights on to show support for the boy.

Child Protective Services (CPS) learned the kid was supposed to be living at a juvenile home, but ran away last week. CPS took custody of the boy and got in contact with the home.

