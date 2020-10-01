Spokane Valley deputies searching for car carrying possible domestic violence victim

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are searching for a woman who they say was last seen being assaulted and pulled into a silver Toyota Prius Wednesday morning.

Deputies first responded to reports of a woman being assaulted in a parking lot near the Wendy’s on E. Sprague in Spokane Valley at around 10:50 a.m.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a man, believed to be the woman’s husband, strike her several times. When she tried to leave the car, the man reportedly grabbed her by the hand, pulling her to the car’s passenger door and pushing her back inside.

He then got in the car and drove away, witnesses told deputies. They were last seen driving east through the parking lot.

Deputies are now searching for a 2017 Toyota Prius with Montana license plates 134153L. Witnesses told deputies they saw what might be a white sticker of a dog- or something similar- on the driver’s side door.

The man is believed to be in his upper 60s, around 5’05” and 150 pounds with dark hair. He was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt.

The woman is described as being tan/white, in her upper 70s, around 4’10” and 110 pounds with dark hair.

If you see the car or have any information, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office asks you call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

