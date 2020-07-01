Spokane Valley deputies respond to second fatal crash in two-day span

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a man died when his car crashed into the yard of a Spokane Valley home on Monday.

Deputies and fire personnel arrived at the home, located in the 11500 block of E 4th Ave, at around 10 p.m., where they found the man’s car in the yard.

Emergency responders and people in the area tried to save the man, but the Sheriff’s Office says he was severely injured and died at the scene.

Traffic Unit Investigators have since picked up the investigation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an initial investigation shows speed and possible impairment could have played a role.

This is the second fatal crash deputies have responded to in a two-day span, the SCSO said, and the 13th fatal crash this year. To put things in perspective, deputies responded to 12 fatal crashes in 2019.

