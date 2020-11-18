Spokane Valley deputies need help identifying drive-by shooting suspects

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying suspects in a drive-by shooting near Mirabeau early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near Robie Ct. and Marietta Ave.

When they arrived, they found bullet casings, but checking with homeowners nearby, they determined that no one was injured. A sliding window of one of the nearby apartments was shattered and deputies discovered a bullet hole on the wall inside; they also found a damaged garbage can in the street.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video of the area, and watched as a large SUV drove slowly down the cul-de-sac and stop. Several shots were fired out of the car before it sped off, with another two shots fired as the car turned east on Marietta.

The Sheriff’s Office has not identified any suspects nor determined a motive for the shooting; anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.