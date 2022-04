Spokane Valley woman found safe

by Will Wixey

Charletha O. Smith Credit: Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies say Charletha O. Smith has been found.

Smith was reported missing Tuesday after leaving the Cataldo Residential Care Facility.

It is not clear where she was found, but authorities said she was safe.

