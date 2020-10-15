Spokane Valley deputies looking for two men who broke into house, threatened homeowners

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are looking for two men suspected of breaking into a house, threatening the homeowners and pinning them to the floor.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, the two men arrived at the doorstep wearing masks, and when the homeowners—a man and a woman—opened the front door, they asked if the house next door was for rent.

The homeowners did not understand the question, and while they were distracted the two men burst into the home, holding the woman to the ground and pointing a gun at the man. The man with the gun demanded thousands of dollars, claiming they knew why he was there. The homeowners said they did not have that kind of money, and the suspect struck the man with his handgun.

The woman then yelled at the suspects, saying they had the wrong house and they were looking for someone else.

With that, the two men fled the house and drove off in a white SUV, last seen heading northbound on Dishman Road.

The two men are described as white, 25-35 years old. One is described as tall with a stocky build, around six-feet tall and 280 pounds; the other is described as shorter, around five-feet ten-inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

