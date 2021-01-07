Spokane Valley deputies investigating Wednesday apartment complex shooting

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are investigating a reported shooting at a Valley apartment complex on Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the complex Wednesday evening. Callers said they could hear a man yelling for help, and some spotted a dark-colord car speeding away from the area. When deputies arrived, they found the alleged victim being helped by some people — he was given medical aid and was transported to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Deputies investigated the area and collected evidence, determining that this shooting was not a random incident and may have been a dispute that escalated into violence.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

