Spokane Valley crash injures two people, deputies currently investigating

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — It was a scary accident in Spokane Valley this afternoon at the intersection of University and Valleyway.

A white pickup truck ended up in someone’s yard. The homeowners said they heard an explosion — that sound was the truck crashing into a minivan.

Deputies believe the truck blew a stop sign driving west on Valleyway and crashed into the van, which was driving north down University. That truck ended up in the front yard and some kind of metal rod flew out of the bed of that pickup, smashing a bedroom window on the house.

Thankfully, no one was inside that bedroom at the time.

Two people involved in the crash are dealing with serious injuries tonight, and homeowner Dan Swaney actually saw one of the drivers stuck under his truck.

“I looked and I saw the van sitting there, and there was a guy pinned under the truck,” Swaney explained. “He was half conscious and unconscious, but he came to and they got him out.”

Deputies couldn’t tell us the extent of the injuries to those two people.

There was also a dog named Leddy in that minivan, which Swaney and his family are now taking care of while the pup’s owners get treated at the hospital.

Deputies say the pickup driver admitted to using drugs frequently — while they found paraphernalia in his car, they did not find any drugs. They took a sample of his blood to determine if he was under the influence of anything.

After medical care, the driver could face charges up to vehicular assault, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

