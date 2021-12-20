Spokane Valley couple goes all out decorating for Christmas each year

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deck the Halls? More like deck the halls and the entire house!

This Christmas house at 13002 E Semro Ave is one of the best you’ll find in the Inland Northwest.

Robert and Melanie Goeller have been decorating their home for Christmas for decades.

It all starts the day after Halloween, which is another holiday they go all out for.

You’ll find dozens of Christmas inflatables and thousands of lights outside — but the inside of the house is just as impressive!

About 140 decorated and lit trees are in the house and everything is Christmas-themed — appliances, furniture, silverware, bedding, towels, rugs and more!

Some decorations they have are more than 100 years old and you’ll even find things that are handmade by Robert and Melanie themselves.

The Goellers say the public is welcome to drive by this holiday season to see the display through New Year’s Day.

Because of COVID-19, they aren’t inviting anyone inside this year, but they’re hoping to do that again in 2022!

